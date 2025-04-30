Lights Shares New Song “Clingy”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 30th, 2025 - 5:02 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Canadian synth-pop artist Lights has unveiled her latest single, “Clingy,” a catchy musical exploration of vulnerability wrapped in electro-pop production. The track arrives just days ahead of the highly anticipated release of her sixth studio album A6, set to drop this Friday, May 2nd, via Virgin Music.

The song expresses the sudden, sometimes embarrassing sensation of becoming overly attached in a relationship, something most people can relate to but especially targeting those who don’t experience it often.

“It’s a tongue in cheek anthem for the clingy people out there who aren’t usually clingy,” Lights said. “You could be the most confident person when that feeling creeps up out of nowhere.”

The single follows a string of successful releases from the upcoming album, including “Alive Again,” which is nearing the Top 20 on Canadian alternative radio. She also released “White Paper Palm Trees” and its darker counterpart “Surface Tension” along with a music video for each song. Her music videos offer a unique interactive aspect, by pairing the videos side-by-side horizontally, the audience can see a new story told.

To celebrate the release, Lights will embark on a brief tour. The (A)Live Again tour will kick off Thursday, May 8th in Victoria, BC and end on June 7th in Toronto, ON. Most of the North American dates are already sold out, including shows in major cities like Los Angeles and New York.

From Coachella stages to comic conventions and collaborations with artists like deadmau5, Illenium and Mike Shinoda, Light’s influence spans both music and multimedia storytelling.