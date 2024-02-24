DJO’s “End Of Beginning” Goes Viral On TikTok Thanks To Travel Video Trend

Home News Jordan Rizo February 24th, 2024 - 12:58 PM

Tik Tok, the app of opportunity has yet again shown its tremendous power and influence among its users. Specifically, in recent news DJO’s song, “End Of Beginning” has gone viral on Tik Tok due to a particular trend that has many people intrigued and inspired. Many Tik Toks incorporating the song in the new trend were shared by the press release and can be seen above.

In the videos, it can be seen that users are utilizing DJO’s song as a way to recall their traveling experiences and pay tribute to those remarkable memories that will live on. Many videos share different experiences such as pictures of similar themes when traveling such as sunsets, the company of loved ones, many different views and spots in a particular location and more. The trend incorporates a specific segment of the song and that is the lyrics, “you take the man out of the…and when I’m back in Chicago I feel it”. The beginning of the segment is louder and more passionate whereas the ending gives a tone of peace and tranquility. That part of the song goes perfectly with the trend since users are utilizing the single to show passion for life, traveling and also recognize the peace they feel in those memories.

According to the press release, the influence of Tik Tok is very prevalent as they share, “Moreover, the song is debuting at #28 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, #16 on the Hot Alternative Songs chart, and has surpassed 50 million streams, up 220% week over week, with 10.5 million streams alone in the past seven days.” With that being said, a fun and innocent trend made by many users has allowed DJO’s music to be recognized and adored by many people.