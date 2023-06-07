PUP Shares Previously Unreleased Tracks “How to Live with Yourself” and “Smoke Screen”

Home News Roy Lott June 7th, 2023 - 8:36 PM

Toronto punk band PUP has released a pair of B-side songs called “How to Live with Yourself” and “Smoke Screen.” The unreleased tracks come from the sessions for their 2022 album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND.

“How to Live with Yourself” was the first song written for THE UNRAVELING and came out of the band looking to “start with something simple and fun,” frontman Stefan Babcock explained in a statement. As such, the song features upbeat, catchy melodies and lyrics about learning to “cut the cord” from a relationship, capturing “exactly what this band is about.” Check out the song and video below.