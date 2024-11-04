Subterranean Dissonance Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Secret Chiefs 3, Thou, Deadguy & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 2:01 PM

According to decibelmagazine.com, The experimental and progressive heavy music festival Subterranean Dissonance has announced the lineup for for their 2025 edition, which will be on February 7 and 8. The upcoming event will feature headlining performances from Secret Chiefs 3, Thou, Deadguy and other musical acts. For tickets and more information, visit the SDF website.

Krallice, Young Widows, Agriculture, Pyrrhon, Dysrhythmia, The Silver, Scarcity, Idle Heirs, Malevich, Underer, Zombieshark! and other bands will be performing at Subterranean Dissonance as well.

Earlier this year, Subterranean Dissonance had performances from Aystole, Knoll, The Sawtooth Grin, Thantifaxath, Witching, Daeva, Artificial Brain, Car Bomb, So Hideous, Bandit, Caged, Jeromes Dream, Gold Necklace and other bands.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete