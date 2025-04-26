METZ Reunites For a Performance of “A Boat to Drown In” on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 26th, 2025 - 7:36 PM

The Canadian punk rock band, METZ reunited after an indefinite hiatus on Wednesday, April 23. The punk band reunited for a one-time-only TV performance of their 2020 track, “A Boat to Drown In” on the Christmas episode of Netflix’s Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. American comedian and actor, John Mulaney specifically requested the acclaimed 2020 track, saying it is a favorite of his.

The band’s electric performance on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney came as a surprise to many rock fans since they announced their indefinite hiatus after a successful UK/European tour in October 2024. The band cited personal endeavors and time for their families as the reasons for their hiatus. They then played their final show on November 29, 2024 at the Hackey’s EartH in London.

“A Boat to Drown In” is a part of the band’s 2020 album, Atlas Vending and was their 5th album. According to one review from Stereogum, “‘A Boat to Drown In’ presents the more melodic side of Metz. It still slaps mighty hard, but all that noise congeals into a droning harmonic barrage that surges forward at high speed for nearly eight minutes.” METZ’s last album, Up On Gravity Hill was released in 2023 and received similar acclaim.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister