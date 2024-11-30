METZ Plays Their Final Show

Home News Chloe Baxter November 30th, 2024 - 5:43 PM

On November 29, 2024, the Toronto-based noise-rock band METZ played their final concert at Hackney’s EartH in London, closing the chapter on over a decade of intense, electrifying live performances.

According to Stereogum, METZ announced an indefinite hiatus last month, expressing a need to focus on personal endeavors and spend more time with family. Their farewell show was a fitting farewell to a legacy defined by blistering noise and raw energy.

The audience at EartH was treated to a setlist that spanned METZ’s entire discography, including tracks from their most recent album Up On Gravity Hill, drawing similar reactions to their single “Superior Mirage”.

With songs like “No Reservation / Love Comes Crashing” and “Wet Blanket,” the band’s signature sound—equal parts fury and catharsis—shredded through the room, leaving fans with a sense of both loss and gratitude.

The live performance was captured in multiple videos, providing a glimpse into METZ’s chaotic yet meticulously crafted showmanship. The energy was palpable, and the crowd reciprocated the band’s passion.

As METZ steps away from the stage for now, their final concert will be remembered as a powerful reminder of what they brought to the noise-rock scene, leaving fans with one last cathartic release.

