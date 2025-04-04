Sleep Token Unveils Dynamic New Single “Caramel”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 4th, 2025 - 3:07 PM

Alternative metal band Sleep Token has taken things to the next level, as they recently released their second single, “Caramel,” from their yet-to-be-released album Arcadia. The album is set to release on May 9, along with a tour hitting major cities from Orlando, New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, and many more, according to Metal Injection. Along with several European shows throughout the summer.

“Caramel” opens with a melodic twinkling before jumping into the calm, soothing voice of the lead singer, Vessel. His voice blends beautifully with the melody of the song before a subdued drum pattern is added, intensifying the song even more. The song is upbeat and catchy, having both an element of pop and rock, making the genre blend intriguing. The song ends with intense drumming and guitar with loud growls, the song is a headbanger.

The song is accompanied by a visual as well. The visual is set in what looks to be a medieval chapel with tall, dark marbled pillars accompanied by red accents and lit candles along the pathway. In the center is a stone centerpiece with bright red accents and a burning flag in the center. By the end of the video, the flag is burnt up completely with a glitch effect showing several demons and soldiers with the chapel in disarray while the soldiers fight off the demons.

“Caramel” is a testament to Sleep Token’s ability to genre-blend and push the boundaries of their music. As anticipation rises, many fans are excited for the release of Arcadia. If “Caramel” is just a teaser of what is to come, Arcadia might be the destination where it all comes together.