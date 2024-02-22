Maggie Rogers Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 22nd, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Maggie Rogers will kick off Part 1 of The Don’t Forget Me Tour on May 23 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Produced by Live Nation, the North American headline run will include stops at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX and more in addition to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD. The Japanese House, the critically acclaimed project of Amber Bain, will support from May 24 – June 22.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, February 27. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional information, pre-sale details and tickets will be available at https://www.maggierogers.com/# tour.

The Don’t Forget Me Tour Dates

5/4 – Charlotte NC – Lovin’ Life Festival^

5/23 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

5/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

5/27 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

5/31 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/1 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/3 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/5 – Indianapolis, IN- Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/7 – Cincinnati, OH- The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

6/8 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

6/9 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

6/11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/19 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/20 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/22 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Support for 5/23 show to be announced.

Support for 5/24 – 6/22 shows – The Japanese House

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

