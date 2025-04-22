Billy McFarland Sells Fyre Festival IP for It To Be Turned Into a Streaming Service

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 22nd, 2025 - 7:10 PM

After two unsuccessful attempts, Billy McFarland is unable to successfully stage a Fyre Fest event. The first festival was set to take place in 2017 on a Caribbean island for a Blink-182 show, which never happened. Many influences that went expecting a festival, filmed on their phones, with cheap, broken-down tents. This later resulted in the making of two documentaries about the conning of the festival.

McFalrand was sent to jail for six years before being released in 2022. Shortly after he began to set up Fyre Festival 2, which was set to take place in Mexico this time, with tickets being tickets being insanely high prices. Mexican officials later announced that the festival was false, as no one had reached out to them about a festival.

Recently, McFalrand sold off “some of the IP of the event, including two trademarks.” These IPs will be turned into streaming services, allegedly according to StereoGum. The streaming service is said to launch on Thanksgiving and already has a website up.

“FYRE Music Streaming is both a subscription Video On Demand (SVOD) app and a Free Ad-Supported Television Network (FAST)… The app works similar to well-known subscription services like Netflix.”

It is uncertain if this is another one of McFarland’s scams, but people should be aware of the past issues before paying or signing up for a membership until it is confirmed whether or not this is true.





