Arcade Fire Debuts New Songs Live During Concert in Mexico

Michelle Grisales April 23rd, 2025 - 8:49 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Canadian indie rock band Arcade Fire unveiled numerous brand-new tracks during a performance in Mexico City on Tuesday, April 22 NME reported.The debut of these songs marks the beginning of their “Pink Elephant” era. This concert marked the opening night of their brief international tour that teases their highly anticipated seventh studio album, Pink Elephant, set for release on Friday, May 9.

The band announced before the show that Richard Reed Parry took a paternity leave and wouldn’t be joining the tour. However, the performance still marked a memorable night with new releases.

The band, known for their electric style, used their performance to showcase new material. The first act of the performance was dedicated to the live debut of several fresh tracks, many of which had never been heard before.

Among these was “Circle of Trust” and “Alien Nation.” Other notable songs performed were “Ride or Die,” “I Love Her Shadow” and the catchy “Stuck in My Head.”

During the second half of the show, Arcade Fire delivered a crowd-pleasing set of fan favorites, revisiting hits like “Everything Now,” “The Suburbs” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).”

So far, the band has released the album’s title track along with a music video and previously teased other songs at Willie Nelson’s Luck Festival.

Following this start in Mexico, the band will bring their evolving sound to audiences across North America, with upcoming stops in cities such as New Orleans, Charleston, Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The tour