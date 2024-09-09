HEART Announces Rescheduled Winter & Spring 2025 Tour Dates

The famous rock band Heart, known for their hits “Crazy on You” and “Magic Man”, has announced the new tour dates for their rescheduled Royal Flush Tour, which began in April of 2024 but was discontinued due to health concerns involving the lead singer of the band, Ann Wilson. Excited for the return of the tour, Ann Wilson has said, “The best is yet to come!”, along with Nancy Wilson, guitarist and second-vocalist for the band, stating, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”
Their North American tour will begin on February 28th in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau, continuing until early April in 19 cities.
Heart is expected to perform their most chart-topping songs, including “Barracuda” and “These Dreams” at this highly-anticipated tour. Find the tour dates below:
2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates
02/28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas
03/03- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
03/03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
03/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
03/08 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
03/09 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
03/11 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
03/13 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
03/14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
03/20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
03/21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
03/24- Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
03/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
03/28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
03/29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
03/31 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
04/02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
04/04 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
04/05 – Québec, QC – Videotron Centre
