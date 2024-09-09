HEART Announces Rescheduled Winter & Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Maleah Rowe September 9th, 2024 - 8:41 PM

The famous rock band Heart, known for their hits “Crazy on You” and “Magic Man”, has announced the new tour dates for their rescheduled Royal Flush Tour, which began in April of 2024 but was discontinued due to health concerns involving the lead singer of the band, Ann Wilson. Excited for the return of the tour, Ann Wilson has said, “The best is yet to come!”, along with Nancy Wilson, guitarist and second-vocalist for the band, stating, “We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued…”

Their North American tour will begin on February 28th in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau, continuing until early April in 19 cities.

Heart is expected to perform their most chart-topping songs, including “Barracuda” and “These Dreams” at this highly-anticipated tour. Find the tour dates below:

2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates

02/28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

03/03- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

03/03 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

03/06 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

03/08 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

03/09 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

03/11 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

03/13 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

03/14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

03/20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

03/21 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

03/24- Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

03/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

03/28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

03/29 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

03/31 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

04/02 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

04/04 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

04/05 – Québec, QC – Videotron Centre

