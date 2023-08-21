Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Ticket Launch

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 11:24 AM

According to pitchfork.com, former federal prisoner Billy McFarland is yet again trying to make Fyre Festival happen. The new event is called Fyre Festival II, even though the original Fyre Festival never really happened.

McFarland is looking for the event to take place in the Caribbean at the end of 2024 and no other solid details are being provided on the official website but non detailed VIP perks including Fyre Experiences, Fyre Fights, film screenings and trips are being advertised.

In a video announcing the ticket launch, McFarland stated: “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during the seven-month stint in solitary confinement.”

Earlier this yearMcFarland teased Fyre Festival II on social media where he wrote: “Fyre Festival II is finally happening. Tell me why you should be invited.”

Fyre Festival was co founded by McFarland and Ja Rule where it was promoted as a luxury music festival meant to take place in the Bahamas in 2017 where artists including Blink-182, Pusha T, Kaytranada, Major Lazer and Lil Yachty had been advertised as festival performers.