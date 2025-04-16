mxdwn Premiere: Stress Positions Unleash Unrelenting New Single “Human Zoo”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2025 - 9:00 AM

Chicago-based hardcore punk band Stress Positions have unleashed their brand new single “Human Zoo.” The song is deliciously unrelenting with noisy guitars, driving drums and fierce vocals to boot. “Human Zoo” serves as the title track of the group’s forthcoming album which is slated to arrive on May 16 via Three One G Records.

<a href="https://stresspositions.bandcamp.com/album/human-zoo">Human Zoo by Stress Positions</a>

Speaking on the songwriting process for the title track, Ben Rudolph offered, “The writing of this song was different for us as a lot of it came from jamming on parts until it all felt right. We had a lot of fun working on it as has a different vibe from a lot of the other songs on the record. A repetitive drum and bass section throughout the whole song allows the guitars to snake in and out of the rhythms while Stephanie delivers some of her most memorable vocal lines.”

The rhythm section is strong and sticky, anchoring the track among the serpentine guitar parts and weathering the blistering vocal delivery of the band’s own Stephanie Brooks. “Human Zoo” offers a holistic glimpse of what listeners and fans alike can expect from the new EP which was recorded by Matt Russell and mastered by James Plotkin, the latter of which having previously worked with the likes of iconic Canadian metallers Voivod and American grindcore masters Full Of Hell.

The group are currently on the road throughout the EU and UK with appearances scheduled at Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands on April 18 and Manchester Punk Festival on the 19th. They will return to the U.S. for a show on May 11 at Chicago’s Bottom Lounge alongside Converge.

Human Zoo Tracklist

1. Sadistic

2. Fragile

3. Human Zoo

4. Nakba

5. Blood Money

6. Salbahe Ako

7. Kaddish

8. Human Zoo (Planet B Remix)

9. Blood Money (Planet B Remix)

10. Human Zoo (Made by Human Hands Remix)