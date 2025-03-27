FKA Twigs Shares Cinematic New Video For “Childlike Things” Featuring North West

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 4:14 PM

FKA Twigs unveiled a new video for her new song, “Childlike Things,” featuring child star North West. The song explores the themes of childhood and personal transformation, two recurrent themes in the visual component, according to Orienteer.

The video opens with a three-minute dialogue scene before Twigs comes out from her dressing room to perform for what can be assumed to be a casting director. She begins to dance eerily in front of a dark green satin drape, almost seeming like a doll in her movements. Her facial expression adds an almost chilling vibe to the video itself.

Then suddenly the video shifts to a more upbeat tempo with Twigs getting off the stage and going towards dancers who begin to mimic her moves. She is then seen with various dancers in diamond-patterned bodysuits who then dance around the director. The video takes various shifts as Twigs and the dancers move from different sets before they are in front of the satin drape again.

The video then cuts to a dialogue scene where the video shows a cameo of North West with Twigs, where they are dressed in white coats and silver clothing before Twigs is seen again with the dancers and is performing a strange ballet routine. The video ends with Twigs lying flat on the stage with her legs up.

The song in itself is very upbeat, and it’s interesting to hear something non-traditional, especially with the language and beat switch-up in the cameo.

While the video is odd, it is interesting to see something different instead of a typical visual. FKA Twigs proves once again she can stand out amongst the crowd and push the boundaries of visual creativity. The collab with North West also adds another layer of intrigue, giving West a standout moment as she begins her solo artistic journey.



Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat