Fontaines D.C. Release Romance Deluxe Album Featuring New Song “Before You I Just Forget”

Charlotte Huot April 16th, 2025 - 5:27 PM

Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. has just dropped the deluxe edition of their critically acclaimed fourth album Romance, now available via XL Recordings. The expanded release includes three new tracks: recent single “It’s Amazing To Be Young,” a stripped-back live rendition of “Starburster / In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song),” and a brand new song titled “Before You I Just Forget.”

Produced by James Ford, “Before You I Just Forget” introduces a blown-out, evolving sound that guitarist Conor Curley describes as “morphing and changing, finishing with an incredible string part by Grian [Chatten].” The track continues the band’s exploration of textured, emotional storytelling that defined Romance‘s original release.

The new edition arrives as Fontaines D.C. kick off their largest North American tour to date, starting tonight in Seattle. The 24-date run includes multiple sold-out shows, notably a three-night stint at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom in May. The tour precedes a massive summer for the band, with four sold-out outdoor shows across the UK—including a 45,000-capacity headliner at London’s Finsbury Park—plus appearances at Primavera Sound and Rock For People.

Originally released in 2024, Romance quickly became a standout album of the year, praised for its ambitious production and sonic evolution. It earned the band a BRIT Award, two GRAMMY nominations and a spot on numerous year-end best-of lists. The project showcases the continued growth of the five-piece—Grian Chatten, Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Tom Coll—as they redefine the boundaries of their sound.

Full tracklist:

Romance Starburster Here’s The Thing Desire In The Modern World Bug Motorcycle Boy Sundowner Horseness Is The Whatness Death Kink Favourite It’s Amazing To Be Young Before You I Just Forget Starburster / In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song)

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister