Fontaines D.C. Shares Gorgeous New Single “It’s Amazing To Be Young”

Faith Brack February 22nd, 2025 - 11:43 PM

Grammy Nominated Punk rock band Fontaines D.C. has released a new single called “It’s Amazing to Be Young” and has a unique sound that is different from most. The Irish band from Dublin showcases talent through the song’s use of storytelling.

According to the article by Stereogum, the song was written near one of the band members children and it has a certain meaning to it. The article says that, “It’s Amazing To Be Young” is a song that was written in the presence of a newborn child — Carlos’ child. It sounded more like a lullaby or a music box then, but with the same lyric — “it’s amazing to be young.” The feeling of hope a child can give is profound and moving, especially for young men like us. That sense of wanting to create a world for them to grow up in happily. It’s a feeling that fights against the cynicism that can often overtake us in the modern world. So we wanted to declare which side we were on — it really is amazing to be young. We are still free, and want to make that feeling spread. We want to protect it for the others around us, and maybe in doing that, can also help protect it for ourselves.”

The video captures the feeling of being young of wanting a world to enjoy, to have the ability to afford health insurance and to have things that an everyday man should. The video starts out with a man walking into a shop and needing certain medications, but he meets a woman, and everything seems to stop and go back and forth. The video seems to shift back to normal conversations and back to the music showing lots of symbolism in between shots. Fontaines D.C single “It’s Amazing to be Young” is a unique piece in its time and shows people why the band was nominated for the Grammys with its talented use of storytelling and music.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister