Divide and Dissolve Share Music Video For “Withholding”

Home News Charlotte Huot April 15th, 2025 - 8:23 PM

Divide and Dissolve have unveiled a gripping music video for their new single “Withholding,” the final preview from their forthcoming album Insatiable, out this Friday, April 18 via Bella Union. The track marks a return to the duo’s signature sound — thunderous, emotionally charged doom metal rooted in resistance and Indigenous sovereignty.

“Withholding” showcases the full weight of Divide and Dissolve’s sonic power, led by Black and Cherokee composer and multi-instrumentalist Takiaya Reed. “‘Withholding’ is about a place where change can be perceived,” Reed explains. “Where it is felt materially, spiritually, emotionally, physically. It is about navigating the dynamics and tensions of push and pull.”

The new video arrives on the heels of recent singles “Monolithic,” “Provenance,” and “Grief,” the latter of which featured Reed’s vocals for the first time in the project’s history. While “Grief” revealed a more contemplative side of the artist, “Withholding” delves into the project’s visceral roots — with churning guitars, oppressive feedback and an undercurrent of spiritual urgency.

The title, Insatiable, came to Reed in a dream — a vision of a world shaped not by endless harm, but by boundless love. “It’s an album about love,” she says. “And it feels important to experience this, now more than ever.”

Known for their genre-defying instrumentals and political conviction, Divide and Dissolve use music as a weapon against colonialism, white supremacy and environmental destruction. With Insatiable, they continue their mission of radical healing and sonic resistance — inviting listeners to confront discomfort, imagine liberation and become, as Reed puts it, “insatiable” in their pursuit of compassion.