Divide and Dissolve Shares Lo-Fi Video for Churning New Song “Prove It”

Krista Marple January 10th, 2021 - 6:55 PM

Divide and Dissolve, the multidimensional duo from Australia, have debuted a music video for their new song “Prove It,” which was originally release as a single in 2019 but is set to be featured on their forthcoming album Gas Lit. The new album is due for a January 29 release under Invada Records.

“‘Prove It” – calls into question the need to prove you experienced something. If someone wasn’t there to witness it, it still happened and may have caused harm. Colonial power structures, power dynamics, and societal expectations rely on black, Indigenous, and people of color being Gas Lit and denying our experiences, because the predominant white supermacist narrative demands us to. When a tree falls in the forest, it has fallen. ‘Prove It’ is about the acceptance of experiences of pain without expectation,” said Divide and Dissolve in a press release.

The music video for “Prove It” is simple yet chaotic, just like the song itself. While there are no vocals in the song, the heavy instrumental gives it just enough character. The video mainly shows Takiaya Reed and Slyvie Nehill, members of Divide and Dissolve, walking down a street or hanging out.

What really makes this music video stand out is the abnormal images and the changing edits on the video. The video starts off in black and white and then eventually transitions to colorful hues. Mannequin heads, baby dolls, and children’s toys are just a few of the items shown to give this video an eery feel.

Divide and Dissolve announced their upcoming release in late December of last year. With the announcement, it was released that the duo worked with Ruban Neilson, frontman of Unknown Mortal Orchestra, on Gas Lit. Prior to the album announcement, Divide and Dissolve shared two songs from the upcoming release. “We Are Really Worried About You” and “Denial” were debuted with music videos to accompany them as well.