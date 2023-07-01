Divide and Dissolve Shares New Music Video From Upcoming Album And Tour Schedule

Home News Simon Li July 1st, 2023 - 11:31 PM

The Australian industrial metal duo has just shared the video for their new single “WANT,” the opener for their album Systemic, which would be out tomorrow, as well as the schedule for their lives. Watch the official music video for “WANT” below.



The music video provides a stunning visual and audio experience, pairing a set of cathartic and enlightening notes with an ever-rotating video, constituting of forests, night sky with shadows of leaves, a symmetrical ceiling, and more, forming a dizzying and mesmerizing experience for the viewer.

The song would be the opener for their upcoming album Systemic, which would follow its predecessor Gas Lit, which enabled “Systemic … to express itself,” according to the artists. “The heaviness is really important,” Takiaya from Divide And Dissolve says, “It’s congruent with the message of the music, and the heaviness feels emblematic of this world’s situation.” She furthered their message in the album, adding that “This music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence.” She points out that this form of violence “separate Indigenous people from their culture, their life force, their community and their traditions. The album is in direct opposition to this.” Below is the track list of Systemic.

Systemic track list:

Want Blood Quantum Derail Simulacra Reproach Indignation Kingdom Of Fear (featuring Minori Sanchiz-Fung) Omnipotent Desire

Here’s the tour schedule of the duo. With North America dates to come later!

Divide and Dissolve Live Dates:

Jul 07 – Crowbar – AU Sydney

Jul 08 – Brisbane Powerhouse – AU, Brisbane

Jul 14 – The Curtin Bandroom – AU, Melbourne

Jul 15 – Unsound x Illuminate Festival – AU, Adelaide

Aug 31 – District – UK, Liverpool

Sep 01 – Headrow House – UK, Leeds

Sep 02 – Supersonic festival – UK, Birmingham

Sep 03 – End Of The Road festival – UK, Salisbury

Sep 04 – Broadcast – SCO, Glasgow

Sep 05 – White Hotel – UK, Manchester

Sep 06 – Strange Brew – UK, Bristol

Sep 07 – The Lower Third – UK, London

Sep 08 – Trefpunt – BE, Gent

Sep 09 – Human’s World festival – LUX, Tetange

Sep 10 – OCCII – NL, Amsterdam

Sep 12 – Blå – NO, Oslo

Sep 13 – The Abyss – SE, Gothenburg

Sep 14 – Slaktkyrkan – SE, Stockholm

Sep 15 – Alice – DK, Copenhagen

Sep 16 – Lasher fest – DK, Aalborg

Sep 18 – MS Stubnitz – DE, Hamburg

Sep 19 – Die Saule – DE, Duisburg

Sep 20 – La Malterie – FR, Lille

Sep 21 – Consortium Museum – FR, Dijon

Sep 24 – Amplifest – PT, Porto

Sep 27 – Kantine / Softspot – DE, Nurnberg

Sep 28 – Kabinet Muz – CZ, Brno