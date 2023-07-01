Divide and Dissolve Shares New Music Video From Upcoming Album And Tour Schedule

The Australian industrial metal duo has just shared the video for their new single “WANT,” the opener for their album Systemic, which would be out tomorrow, as well as the schedule for their lives. Watch the official music video for “WANT” below.
The music video provides a stunning visual and audio experience, pairing a set of cathartic and enlightening notes with an ever-rotating video, constituting of forests, night sky with shadows of leaves, a symmetrical ceiling, and more, forming a dizzying and mesmerizing experience for the viewer.
The song would be the opener for their upcoming album Systemic, which would follow its predecessor Gas Lit, which enabled “Systemic … to express itself,” according to the artists. “The heaviness is really important,” Takiaya from Divide And Dissolve says, “It’s congruent with the message of the music, and the heaviness feels emblematic of this world’s situation.” She furthered their message in the album, adding that “This music is an acknowledgement of the dispossession that occurs due to colonial violence.” She points out that this form of violence “separate Indigenous people from their culture, their life force, their community and their traditions. The album is in direct opposition to this.” Below is the track list of Systemic.
Systemic track list:
- Want
- Blood Quantum
- Derail
- Simulacra
- Reproach
- Indignation
- Kingdom Of Fear (featuring Minori Sanchiz-Fung)
- Omnipotent
- Desire
Here’s the tour schedule of the duo. With North America dates to come later!
Divide and Dissolve Live Dates:
Jul 07 – Crowbar – AU Sydney
Jul 08 – Brisbane Powerhouse – AU, Brisbane
Jul 14 – The Curtin Bandroom – AU, Melbourne
Jul 15 – Unsound x Illuminate Festival – AU, Adelaide
Aug 31 – District – UK, Liverpool
Sep 01 – Headrow House – UK, Leeds
Sep 02 – Supersonic festival – UK, Birmingham
Sep 03 – End Of The Road festival – UK, Salisbury
Sep 04 – Broadcast – SCO, Glasgow
Sep 05 – White Hotel – UK, Manchester
Sep 06 – Strange Brew – UK, Bristol
Sep 07 – The Lower Third – UK, London
Sep 08 – Trefpunt – BE, Gent
Sep 09 – Human’s World festival – LUX, Tetange
Sep 10 – OCCII – NL, Amsterdam
Sep 12 – Blå – NO, Oslo
Sep 13 – The Abyss – SE, Gothenburg
Sep 14 – Slaktkyrkan – SE, Stockholm
Sep 15 – Alice – DK, Copenhagen
Sep 16 – Lasher fest – DK, Aalborg
Sep 18 – MS Stubnitz – DE, Hamburg
Sep 19 – Die Saule – DE, Duisburg
Sep 20 – La Malterie – FR, Lille
Sep 21 – Consortium Museum – FR, Dijon
Sep 24 – Amplifest – PT, Porto
Sep 27 – Kantine / Softspot – DE, Nurnberg
Sep 28 – Kabinet Muz – CZ, Brno
Sep 29 – Decolonoize Fest – DE, Berlin