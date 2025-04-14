Todd Rundgren Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Today, rock artist Todd Rundgren has announced he will be embarking on a tour across the United States! The Still Me, (Still We) Tour acts as an extension to the last leg of Rundgren’s Me/We Tour from last year. “The show is kind of a story with a message. Even though a year has passed I still think the story needs to be told.” said Rundgren.

The upcoming tour will see the musician visiting Plymouth, Syracuse, Niagara Falls, Kalamazoo, Ft Wayne, Tysons, Chicago, Cleveland, Wilmington, Charlotte, Charleston, Orlando and other cities. Click here for tickets and more information about The Still Me, (Still We) Tour.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, which was the quintessential `60’s psychedelic group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary Runt. But it was 1972’s seminal Something/Anything?, on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer.

The album helped turn Rundgren into the superstar limelight by prompting the press to unanimously dub him ‘Rock’s New Wunderkind.’ It was followed by such landmark LPs as The Hermit of Mink Hollow and the above mentioned A Wizard, A True Star, as well as such hit singles as I Saw The Light, Hello It’s Me, Can We Still Be Friends, and Bang The Drum.

The Still Me, (Still We) Tour Dates

6/21 – Park Theatre – Cranston, RI

6/22 – Cary Hall – Lexington, MA

6/25 – Memorial Hall – Plymouth, MA

6/26 – Twilight Series – Pennsauken, NJ

6/28 – Syracuse Jazz Festival – Syracuse, NY

6/29 – The Egg – Albany, NY

7/2 – Count Basie Center – Red Bank, NJ

7/3 – Artpark – Niagara Falls, NY

7/5 – Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY

7/6 – Bearsville Theater – Woodstock, NY

7/8 – Andrew J Brady Center – Cincinnati, OH

7/9 – Bell’s Beer Garden – Kalamazoo, MI

7/11 – Riverside Casino and Golf Resort – Riverside, IA

7/13 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

7/15 – Sweetwater Pavilion – Ft Wayne, IN

7/16 – Pantages Theater – Minneapolis, MN

7/19 – The Agora – Cleveland, OH

7/20 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA

7/22 – Wilson Center at Cape Fear College – Wilmington, NC

7/24 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, NC

7/25 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

7/27 – The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL