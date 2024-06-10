Mac Sabbath Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, Mac Sabbath has announced a 10 Anniversary U.S. Tour that is set to take place this summer. Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Spaceman Bob will provide support. Everything kicks off on August 14 in Cheyenne before the band stops in Denver, Cincinnati, Chicago , Omaha and other cities.

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, June 12 through Ticketmaster. Live Nation pre sale for select shows start on Tuesday, June 11 by using the code CHORD. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Mac Sabbath perform parodies of Black Sabbath tunes with the lyrics changed to reflect fast food themes. The band’s songs include “Sweet Beef” (instead of “Sweet Leaf,”) “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man,”) and “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid”), along with similar twists on songs by KISS, Motörhead and more.

Mac Sabbath 10 Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

6/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock #

6/21 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall ^

6/22 – San Pedro, CA @ Brouwerij West ^

8/14 – Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln *

8/15 – Denver, CO @ Summit *

8/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep *

8/17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

8/18 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

8/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

8/23 – Gatlinburg, TN @ Gatlinburg Convention Center *

8/24 – South Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl *

8/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

8/27 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

8/28 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Music Joint *

8/29 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre *

8/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

8/31 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

* = w/ Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Spaceman Bob

# = w/ Punk Rock Time Machine

^ = w/ D.I.