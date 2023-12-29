Mac Sabbath Announces Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed December 29th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Mac Sabbath — the McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath tribute band — have announced an early 2024 tour of the West Coast, featuring support by the garage-punk act The Darts.

Having completed an extensive fall US tour, Mac Sabbath had a little more room for a few more shows, hence the name “Save Room for Desert” for the 2024 jaunt. The spelling of “desert” is intentional, as the band will be playing shows in Pioneertown, California, on January 17th; Flagstaff, Arizona, on January 19th; Tucson, Arizona, on January 20th, and Las Vegas on January 21st.

Tickets can be found at venue links via Mac Sabbath’s website, or at StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Mac Sabbath, who’ve received Ozzy Osbourne’s seal of approval, perform humorous parodies of Black Sabbath songs with the lyrics changed to reflect fast-food themes. Such tunes include “Sweet Beef” (instead of “Sweet Leaf”), “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man”), and “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid”). They also will throw in similar twists on songs by KISS, Motörhead, and more into their setlist.

See the list of tour dates below, followed by a recent Mac Sabbath live performance of “Supersize” (a parody of Black Sabbath’s “Supernaut”). Pick up tickets here.

Mac Sabbath 2024 Tour Dates:

01/17 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy And Harriets

01/19 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

01/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

01/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Portal Inside AREA 15