Daryl Hannah Claims Trump Administration Attempted to “mess Neil Young up” Over American Citizenship

Daryl Hannah, wife of singer Neil Young, revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration allegedly attempted to obstruct Young’s path to U.S. citizenship, seemingly in response to the Canadian singer-songwriter’s outspoken political views. According to NME, Hannah claimed officials made repeated efforts to complicate the process for Young, who has been a dual citizen of Canada and the United States.

Young is currently preparing to tour Europe and the U.K. with his band, the Chrome Hearts, as part of the Love Earth world tour. With high-profile appearances scheduled at Glastonbury Festival in June and BST Hyde Park in July, Young is expected to return to North America in August for another leg of shows. However, he has publicly questioned whether he’ll be allowed back into the U.S. following the tour due to his history of criticizing Trump.

In a post shared on his website, Young warned that Trump’s policies might face repercussions. “Speak out against Trump and there’s a chance you won’t be welcomed back. That’s just the reality now,” he wrote.

Hannah said while speaking to the BBC, that Young endured unnecessary delays and repeated interviews during his naturalization process, despite having resided and paid taxes in the United States since his twenties. “They threw every obstacle at him. It was absurd,” she said.

She further noted that although green card holders and visa applicants have been detained or turned away under the Trump administration, she remains hopeful that U.S. citizens like Young will not face similar treatment. Neil Young has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the music world, even suing the former president in 2020 over unauthorized use of his music.