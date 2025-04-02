Neil Young Claims He May Not Be Allowed to Come Back to The US After His European Tour Due to His Criticism of Donald Trump

Home News Michelle Grisales April 2nd, 2025 - 9:20 PM

Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young has voiced uncertainty about his ability to return to the United States after criticizing President Donald J. Trump. NME referenced Neil’s concerns, posted on his Neil Young Archives blog, that his outspoken views could lead to him being barred from re-entering the U.S. or facing imprisonment upon his return from his upcoming European tour.

Young is set to tour Europe in the coming months as part of their “Love Earth” world tour with his band, The Chrome Hearts. The tour will include a headline performance at Glastonbury Festival in late June, followed by a slot at BST Hyde Park in London the next month. Afterward, the musician plans to return to the U.S. for a series of North American dates.

On April 1st, Young reflected on the current political climate and posted, “When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.”

He expressed his frustration over the U.S. government’s actions and noted many individuals with opposing political views have faced deportation and detention, including pro-Palestinian activists and those supporting Ukraine.

He continued, “If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me.” Young also questioned the implications for free speech, “If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our great country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for freedom?”

This isn’t the first time Young has taken a stand against Trump. In 2020, he filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign for unauthorized use of his song “Rockin’ In The Free World” and publicly condemned the former president’s policies. Last year, he also allowed Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz to use the same song in his campaign for vice president.