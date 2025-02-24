Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 24th, 2025 - 6:01 PM

Today, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts has announce the love earth world tour, which is to take place this summer. Kicking off on June 18, in Rättvik, Sweden, the first leg of the tour travels through the EU and UK. The North American leg, produced by Live Nation, begins in Charlotte on August 8, before concluding in Los Angeles on September 15.

Tickets are available on February 25, through an exclusive 48-hour presale for Neil Young Archives members. General on sale begins on Friday, February 28. Click HERE for tickets and see the full list of dates below. More dates will be added shortly.

To protect the prices originally set by the artist, this tour will use Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange for all necessary resale and make tickets mobile only and restricted from transfer. This means if fans purchase tickets and can no longer attend, they will have the option to resell them to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange tool.

This applies to all shows except those in Illinois, New York, Utah, Virginia and Canada, where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works is available here.

Love Earth World Tour Dates

6/18 – Rättvik, Sweden – Dalhalla

6/20 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenhus Fortress

6/26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Tioren

6/28 – Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle

6/30 – Brussels, Belgium – Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

7/2 – Groningen, Netherlands – Drafbaan Stadspark

7/3 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

7/4 – Mönchengladbach, Germany – Sparkassenpark

7/6 – Stuttgart, Germany – Cannstatter Wasen

8/8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

8/10 – Richmond, VA – Alliance Amphitheater at Rivefront

8/13 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/21 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/24 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

8/27 – Chicago, IL – Northerly Island

9/1 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

9/5 – Gorge, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 – Vancouver, BC – Deer Lake Park

9/10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

9/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl