Pissed Jeans Shares Cover of “Waves of Fear” by Lou Reed

Pissed Jeans have dropped a beautiful cover of Lou Reed’s “Waves of Fear,” now streaming everywhere via Sub Pop. Vocalist Matt Korvette explains, “The seasick bass riff in this song is one of my favorites ever. We had to take a swing at this paranoid classic. I yell ‘Take it, Crystal!’ at the end, hoping Crystal Waters—who records in the same studio—might jump in with some soulful vocals. Sadly, she didn’t.” With this new cover, we can feel just how much the artists enjoyed recording.

The cover stays true to the band’s signature sound: grimy, full-throttle and soaked in black and white It’s a perfect pairing with the rest of Half Divorced, which tackles the chaos of adult life with pure honesty. The cover is perfectly crafted with comments on their Instagram being “Crushed it!” and “One of the very few LR covers I like.”

Pissed Jeans will hit the road this spring and summer with shows in Allentown, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and the UK’s Green Man Festival. Fans can expect the usual mix of sweat, feedback and chaotic yet amazing noise.