A Look Back: David Bowie & Lou Reed Perform “Queen Bitch” In 1997

Home News Isabella Fischer June 26th, 2024 - 9:37 PM

A remarkable video of David Bowie and Lou Reed performing “Queen Bitch” together in 1997 has resurfaced on Instagram. The recently shared video showcases the legendary artists performing on stage together.

David Bowie, one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, penned “Queen Bitch” as a tribute to Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground. The glam rock song, featured on Bowie’s 1971 album Hunky Dory, reflects his admiration for Reed as a songwriter.

The video resurfacing coincides with the anniversary of Bowie’s passing and a renewed interest in his legacy. Fans and music historians alike are celebrating this rare moment, which not only looks back on their musical synergy but also underscores the lasting impact of their contributions to the entertainment industry.

In January, France even considered dedicating a new street near Austerlitz train station in Paris to honor him.

David Bowie’s career spanned over five decades, during which he released 27 studio albums and became known for his innovative approach to music and fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss You Starman 🚀❤️ (@bowievideos)