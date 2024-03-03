Pissed Jeans Share Energetic New Video For “Cling To A Poisoned Dream”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 3rd, 2024 - 1:35 PM

Pissed Jeans has recently share their official music video for “Cling To A Poisoned Dream”. According to the press release, the music video is directed by Joe Stakun and it is a song about unpacking the concept of harsh truths that can cause bruises within people. Moreover, the press release also mentions how the song is the highlight of the band’s album.

The instrumentation in the song is by far the most prominent element of the single. The percussion as well as many other instruments are incredible loud and consistent throughout the song. For the entirety of the single, the song plateaus to a very upbeat and energetic beat and rhythm, that may encourage listeners to get up and dance. There is also vocalization in the song that is not particularly described as singing. For instance, the instruments are louder than the vocals so at times, it may sound as though the artists is harsher and louder with his words, but that is in order to match the power and speed of the instrumentation behind.

The music video features the band members performing the song together taking turns looking into a specific camera. Without a doubt, this part of the video was very creative because the camera was angled in a particular way that made the performers able to add personality and uniqueness to their video. All members were dressed the same way that may be described as fire fighters at first glance. Nevertheless, the song is incredible powerful with its instrumental component, which makes sense if it is the highlight of the album.