Home News Michael Ferrara March 12th, 2025 - 8:43 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

The intriguing style and ways of The Mars Volta have been presented to the public again with the announcement of their new upcoming project. Their album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio, has been reportedly set to release this upcoming spring. There is not an official timeline, but the way they have orchestrated an album rollout may explain why and give some clues to fans as to of when they we be blessed with the album.

The Mars Volta is an American rock band formed in 2001 by guitarist Omar Rodríguez-López and vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, following their tenure with At the Drive-In. Renowned for their energetic live performances and concept albums, their music blends progressive rock, experimental rock, post-hardcore, and jazz fusion. After disbanding in 2012, they reunited in 2019 and released their self-titled album in 2022. In 2024, the documentary “Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird” explored their personal journeys and the band’s evolution.

During their album rollout, they have played their new record Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio in full live, accompanied by the Deftones. Then it seemed that The Mars Volta frontman, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, gave away his own copy of the record to a food delivery person. Additionally, Bixler-Zavala promoted a pre-order of the record from the Fingerprints Music shop in Long Beach, CA on his Instagram account. There’s a speculative release date of April 11 on the shop’s website alongside this description: “The Mars Volta’s ninth studio album represents a significant milestone for the band, which has been continually reinventing itself for more than 20 years.” Lots of strange ways, but definitely only means more exhilarating music to come.

Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio 2025 Tracklist: