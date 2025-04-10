Fans Find Clues Possibly Hinting at Frank Ocean’s Comeback

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

According to nme.com, fans of Frank Ocean are convinced the artist is teasing a return to music and the speculations began when an Instagram account, which is believed to be a private one, belonging to the singer was discovered by fans. The account @kikiboyyyyyyy features a profile picture of Michael Jordan holding up three fingers that has left some fans interpreting as Ocean hinting at a third album.

Frank Ocean’s new finsta has been found. pic.twitter.com/BYLp7wMltj — you’re listening to blonde (@blondedhomer) April 7, 2025

According the Instagram, the account was opened in March 2025 and only has eight followers, with one being Ocean’s public profile, @Blonded. SZA is also a follower, alongside producer Michael Uzowuru, who contributed to Blonde and told the New York Times last year that he and Ocean had been working on new music.

Also, other theories arose earlier this week with a billboard saying “Kiki Boy 2025” was reportedly spotted in Coachella, just as the Californian festival is set to kick off its first weekend.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara