Frank Ocean Teases Possible Return To Studio With New Instagram Story

Sarah Faller July 30th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Frank Ocean, the well known American R&B musician and rapper, posted a picture of himself in the studio on July 30, seemingly teasing new music (via NME).

Frank Ocean is known for his long pauses in between music releases. He hasn’t released a full album since 2016 when he dropped Blonde, which was four years after the album before it. Though he’s released some singles such as “DHL” and “In My Room”, and made the vinyl exclusives “Cayendo” and “Dear April” more widely available he hasn’t released any albums or EP’s. The closest his fans have been to new music was the 2023 minute longer teaser he posted to his Instagram.

It’s not just the music that fans haven’t seen in a while. Frank Ocean hasn’t performed live since he headlined last year’s Coachella. His second set was cut short. However, due to injury and he was replaced with Blink 182.

On Tuesday, July 30th, however the rapper took to Instagram stories with a photo of himself in the studio playing bass. This could mean that he is back in the studio recording new music, or it could be an old photo. The meaning and intent of the story is unclear.

