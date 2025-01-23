Sting Postpones Pair of U.S. Concerts Due To Throat Infection

Rock musician Sting has postponed two of his scheduled U.S. concerts after being diagnosed with a throat infection. The announcement was made by his team, citing the health issue as the reason for the abrupt change in his tour plans. The affected concerts were set to take place this week, with fans eagerly anticipating the performances as part of his ongoing tour. However, the singer-songwriter’s condition has deemed him unable to perform and prioritize rest and recovery, effectively making the musician have to reschedule the shows to later in the year.

NME reports that the decision was based on an advisement from the artists doctor. Sting’s social media released a statement that reads: “Due to illness, it is with sincere regret that Sting must cancel his appearance at the Bass Magazine awards this Thursday and postpone his STING 3.0 concerts in Pheonix, AZ (originally scheduled for January 24th) to June 1st and Wheatland, CA (originally scheduled for January 26th) to May 28th.” For any fans who are unable to attend the new dates, refund options will likely be provided.

Sting is known for his distinctive voice and career that has stretched decades. He has been actively touring in support of his latest projects, delighting audiences with a mix of classic hits and new material. The throat infection, while an unfortunate setback, shows the challenges artists face in maintaining demanding tour schedules while managing their health. Fans have taken to social media to express their support and well-wishes for the musician.

While actively performing for decades, Sting is still a vibrant presence on stage and continues to have fun even at his age. Back in November, the artist joined rapper, Snoop Dogg on stage for a surprise collaborative performance that delighted fans.

Sting’s team has assured fans that his recovery is the top priority. The musician remains optimistic about returning to the stage soon to continue his celebrated tour.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi.