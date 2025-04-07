Slow Joy Shares Melodic New Single “Wound”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2025 - 6:02 PM

Today, Slow Joy has shares his latest single,”Wound,” which will be out on April 4, ahead of the artist‘s highly anticipated debut album, A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming, that will be arriving on May 16, through Mick Music. “Wound” captures the intensity and urgency of Slow Joy’s sound by fusing punk energy with melodic emotional depth.

The song also follows the release of the album’s lead single, “Gruesome,” which was penned alongside Zach DeGaetano and Jordan Witzigreuter, who is the frontman of The Ready Set. These collaborations have unlocked tighter hooks and a new swaggering delivery from Joy, which pushes his songwriting to new heights.

In addition, Joy’s Chicano identity remains as the central theme and that continues with A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming, because the album goes through themes of resilience, longing, and self-discovery. With the debut album, the artist delivers his most personal and powerful work yet.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi