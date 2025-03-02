Slow Joy Announces Debut Album A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Gruesome”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 2nd, 2025 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Esteban Flores, known as Slow Joy, will release his first full-length album, A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming, on May 16 through Mick Music. Produced by Mike Sapone (The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso), the album dives deep into grief, growth, and identity, blending grunge, emo, and shoegaze into a raw, emotional journey. The lead single, “Gruesome,” delivers sharp, punk-inspired energy with an unforgettable melody, giving fans a glimpse of the powerful themes and soundscapes they can expect.

The album represents Flores’ most personal work yet. He uses his music to explore the challenges of processing loss, drawing inspiration from his Mexican-American roots and life experiences. Tracks like “Te Amo” and “Do I Wear You Out” balance emotional storytelling with soaring, cathartic sounds. Flores’ ability to pair vulnerability with intensity makes this album a standout debut. Collaborations with artists like Josh Varnadore and Zach DeGaetano also bring new dimensions to his music, ensuring the record has something for everyone. Pre saving the soon to come album is now available on all platforms.

In a recent interview, Flores reflected on Slow Joy’s rapid rise, highlighting the importance of his Chicano identity in shaping his music. His viral success on TikTok with tracks like “Crawling” has built a loyal community of listeners he calls “homies” rather than fans, emphasizing a deep connection with his audience. Mi Amigo Slow Joy also earned glowing reviews for its lush soundscapes and thoughtful lyrics, with comparisons to iconic acts like The Pixies and Modest Mouse. With A Joy So Slow At Times I Don’t Think It’s Coming, Flores is ready to take the next step.