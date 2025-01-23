Exodus & Death Angel Announce Pair Of Anniversary Shows In April 2025

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 3:29 PM

This April, thrash metal band Death Angel will be joining Bay Area metal band Exodus this for two mind-melting West Coast shows in celebration of the latter’s 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking album, Bonded By Blood. Tickets and Meet & Greet VIP Packages will go on sale to the public on January 24, at 10:00 a.m. PT by visiting deathangel.us .

While talking about the upcoming shows, Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda says: “Death Angel are so proud to have been asked to be a part of the Exodus Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows in April. A record that changed and inspired the entire thrash metal scene and community! And us in the biggest way! I expect both shows to be nothing less than an extreme outpouring of violent celebratory energy from all of the bands and fans to honor an album that absolutely defined and still does the genre known as thrash Metal!”

Formed in 1982 in San Francisco, CA, Death Angel were among the era’s groundbreaking thrash bands along with acts like Testament, Exodus, Possed, Vio-lence and Forbidden. Considered as one of the most influential thrash bands to exist, Death Angel has released nine full-length albums, including their most recent record, Humanicide.

Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary Shows Dates

4/25 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

4/26 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman