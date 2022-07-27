Stromae & Camila Cabello Parody ‘Love Island’ In New Music Video For “Mon Amour”

Home News Karan Singh July 27th, 2022 - 10:39 AM

Stromae has teamed up with Grammy-nominated Cuban American singer Camilla Cabello for his latest single, “Mon Amour.” Produced by Luc Van Haver and originally featured on the Belgian musician’s third studio album, Multitude, the song’s latest version with Cabello adds further glow to what has already become the sound of the summer. Check it out below:

The above video features both stars plus other contestants amid the sensual drama of a specific brand of reality television popularized by shows like Love Island. Its tongue-in-cheek humor manifests in the form of a kitschy visual layout that is tough to look away from, much like the shows it is based on.

Stromae and Cabello met at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this year and immediately hit it off when the latter expressed her appreciation for “Mon Amour” and the album it first appeared on. One thing led to another, and we have now been blessed with one of the most radiant collaborations of the year.