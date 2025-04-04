Orbital & Tilda Swinton Team Up On Collaborative New Single “Deepest”

Home News Catalina Martello April 4th, 2025 - 6:44 PM

Tilda Swinton has joined Orbital for new single, “Deepest.” To accompany the single, an exciting visualizer has been released. The visualizer shows off Orbital and Swinton’s exceptional talent. The visualizer is 7 minutes long and takes the audience through an electronic journey.

“Deepest,” is an interpretation of the duo’s single, “Deeper,” that was released in 1989. Fans are excited for the release of “Deepest,” as it brings back nostalgic memories from the original song. Both song’s include a narrator in their visualizers, fully transporting the audience into the tempo of the song. The slow build of the beat is what listeners crave from this song, which was what the duo was able to successfully bring back with, “Deepest.” The song is a fully immersive experience filled with space, which is created with its atmospheric sounds. You can listen and watch the, “Deeper,” visualizer below.

Orbital has begun it’s tour in the UK and Europe after headlining festivals in North America. They performed at Ultra and Coachella this past year. You can buy tickets for their upcoming tour here.

2025 UK & EU TOUR DATES

04/04 – O2 Academy – Leeds, UK

04/05 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

06/28 – Paradise City – Belgium, Germany

07/11 – BBK Live 2025 – Bilbao, Spain**

07/24 – PopMesse – Brno, Czech Republic**

07/26 – Forest Fest Music & Arts Festival – Emo, Co. Laois, Ireland**

08/01 – Wilderness Festival – Oxfordshire, UK**

08/02 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre with Faithless – Scarborough, UK

**Festival Date





