Orbital Shares Dreamy New Video For “Tonight In Belfast”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 2nd, 2024 - 1:00 AM

Orbital has returned with a brand new music video for “Tonight In Belfast,” a DJ Helen reworking of David Holmes-remixed version of the duo’s 1991 song “Belfast” which has been fused with Mike Garry’s spoken word track “Tonight.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Garry explained, “I met DJ Helen in 2019 in my capacity as an educationalist. She told

me she thought my poem ‘Tonight’ would sit beautifully over Orbital’s ‘Belfast’. I wasn’t

familiar with the track, so she played it to me and I did the poem silently in my head, and she was right – it sat really well.”

Commenting on the new rendition of the song, Orbital offered, “Like all good collaborations of this nature this one changes the whole landscape and creates so much more than the sum of its parts.”

The music video features Garry exploring an abandoned, dystopian wasteland in an astronaut suit which was created along long-time collaborators Remote Viewer. The visual is mesmerizing and colorful, following various British urban scenery.

The duo’s iconic 1991 debut release known as The Green Album is set to be reissued on April 19. They are set to appear at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida in March as well as in Indio, California for Coachella in April alongside headlining Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, The Creator. They will also be playing two back to back shows at Webster Hall in New York City on March 22 as well as at Radius in Chicago, Illinois on March 23.