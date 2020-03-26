The Fader Announces Nine-Hour Broadcast of Digital Fader Fort Live Stream

Home News Drew Feinerman March 26th, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Popular hip hop magazine The FADER has announced its website will be hosting a nine hour broadcast of Fader Fort, a showcase that is usually held at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas. Due to the cancellation of the festival this year, FADER has decided to change the format of the concert, and hold a digital stream of the usually invite-only event that will take place on Tuesday, March 31st, from 10 AM – 7 PM EST.

While the line up of Fader Fort has not yet been announced, over forty artists are expected to be apart of the show. Both establish artists and rising up and comers are expected to be part of the Fader Fort lineup. Furthermore, fans will have the opportunity during the show to donate money for various charities that focus on helping the city and people of Austin, as well as musicians and the entertainment industry on the whole during this global crisis.