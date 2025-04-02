Djo Releases Quirky New Single “Potion”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 2nd, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Djo, the musical project led by actor and producer Joe Keery, best known for his roles in Stranger Things and Fargo, has shared his latest single, “Potion.” This latest single drops just days before the release of his highly anticipated album, The Crux. The track is set to release on Friday, April 4th, giving fans a deeper glimpse into the album’s sound, marking a shift from the previously released singles “Basic Being Basic” and “Delete Ya.”

“Potion” presents a more intimate side of Djo, with its acoustic instrumentation and falsetto vocals. Describing the track, Keery compared it to “your favorite pair of blue jeans” and credits the song’s creation to his experimentation with Travis picking guitar techniques.

“It’s kind of like if Harry Nilsson and Lindsey Buckingham had a baby,” he added. Keery, who played the majority of the instruments on the album, takes center stage on this song, performing vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, bass, drums, percussion and Mellotron.

Djo’s rise in popularity has been growing particularly with the success of his viral hit “End of Beginning,” which earned the distinction of being Spotify’s #6 most-streamed song of 2024. As 2025 unfolds, Djo’s momentum continues to build with a jam-packed year ahead.

Keery is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 14th, following his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His sold-out North American tour kicks off on April 3rd, leading up to festival performances at Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza, as well as European dates alongside Noah Kahan.

In addition to his musical success, Djo is making a difference through his partnership with PLUS1, contributing $1 per ticket sold to support those affected by the devastating LA wildfires.