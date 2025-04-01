Lawsuit Against Sean “Diddy” Combs Dismissed After Accuser Decided to Remain Anonymous

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 1st, 2025 - 2:12 PM

A lawsuit against rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was dropped due to the anonymous source not wanting to reveal her identity. Allegedly, Combs made unwelcome sexual advances towards the woman at a party in New York City, with the claims stemming from 1995.

The suit was filed in October 2024 through attorney Tony Buzbee. Unfortunately, U.S. District Judge Lewin Liman stated that due to the magnitude of the claims, the victim must reveal her identity by March 20 for the case to proceed.

“The very gravity of the charges, combined with the fact that Plaintiff has presented no evidence of specific and concrete harm from disclosure of her identity and the severe prejudice to Defendants from keeping that identity confidential, undermine her claim to proceed anonymously,” stated Liman, according to NME.

The woman’s decision not to reveal her name resulted in “all pending motions were terminated, and the case has been formally closed.”

Buzbee stated that the closing of the was was anticipated as many anonymous plaintiffs become fearful of what might happen to them if they’re identities are revealed.

“Each case stands on its own merit. This woman chose not to proceed and subject herself to the media circus and the perceived danger she felt. We have to respect that.”

Although the case was dismissed, Combs still faces multiple charges such as sex trafficking, racketeering, and so on. Combs is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Correctional Center and is awaiting his trial, said to be held at the beginning of May.





