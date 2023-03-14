Allegedly Glitter violated his probation because the New York Times has reported that Britain’s Ministry of Justice released a statement earlier today to announce that Glitter is allegedly back behind bars.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough license conditions and so when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

Although Glitter is allegedly back in custody, the statement does not mention which conditions the artist allegedly violated.

The singer was allegedly convicted for child pornography, allegedly spent time in a Vietnamese jail and allegedly assaulted three girls between 1975 and 1980.

Glitter‘s 2015 sentencing was spurred by the alleged investigation on BBC host Jimmy Savile, who was allegedly accused of sexually abusing approximately 300 children and adolescents during his on-air career. Glitter allegedly denied all charges.