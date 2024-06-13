Judge Orders Gary Glitter To Pay Victim $650k For Lost Earnings

Home News Heather Mundinger June 13th, 2024 - 11:37 AM

According to Stereogum, Paul Gadd, disgraced former glam rock star known professionally as Gary Glitter, has been ordered to pay $650,000 in damages to a woman he allegedly sexually abused when she was 12 years old. This judgment comes a year after Gadd’s release from prison, where he served half of a 16-year sentence for additional crimes. Gadd was soon recalled mere weeks later for allegedly viewing explicit downloaded images of children. He was denied parole in February 2024.

Gadd was convicted in 2015 of multiple charges, including having sex with a girl under the age of 13, attempted rape, and four counts of indecent assault. High Court judge Mrs. Justice Tipples emphasized the severe impact of Gadd’s actions on the victim’s life in a whopping 13-page ruling. “There is no doubt that the claimant was subject to sexual abuse of the most serious kind by the defendant when she was only 12 years old, and that has had a very significant adverse impact on the rest of her life,” Justice Tipples stated.

The court was informed that the victim, whose identity remains protected, has been unable to work for decades due to the trauma allegedly inflicted by Gadd. The awarded compensation covers lost earnings and future therapy and treatment costs. Justice Tipples detailed the victim’s testimony, highlighting her profound distress: “The claimant said that she felt totally ashamed and she would scrub herself in the bath daily, including, on occasion, using a pumice stone to ‘scrub her face off.’ She did not care what she looked like. The claimant just did not want to look like herself.”

Richard Scorer, Head of Abuse Law at Slater & Gordon and the victim’s representative, praised the court’s decision. “In making this award, the court has properly acknowledged the appalling abuse suffered by my client. Whilst no amount of money can make up for horrific sexual abuse, the award at least goes some way to recognizing the devastation inflicted on my client throughout her childhood and adult life.”

The ruling highlights the long-lasting consequences of sexual abuse and underscores the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.