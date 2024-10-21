Sophie Ellis-Bextor Shares Anthemic New Single “Freedom Of The Night”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 21st, 2024 - 1:53 AM

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has released her vibrant new single titled “Freedom of the Night.” It is a dazzling disco-pop anthem, making it a great return to her roots. She is most known for her blend of energetic beats and shining vocals.

The songs rhythm and infectious melody perfectly capture the theme of letting go and embracing the moment. Her lyrics tell listeners to live in the moment while the night is young. It is free spirited and makes you want to get up and let yourself flow. For example, one of her lyrics is “I can feel energy. I believe it’s healing me.” The music video is set to release on October 25 and fans can rest easy knowing they are certain to get a glamorous video which will be directed by Sophie Muller.

“Freedom of the Night” comes after her renewed attention for her 2001 hit “Murder on the Dancefloor” which gained mass amounts of fame for being included in the film Saltburn which was released in 2023. Following the moment she had announced a North American tour for the summer of 2024.