Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TLC, Carrie Underwood & More Perform At New Years Rockin Eve In NYC

Home News Michael Ferrara January 1st, 2025 - 5:25 PM

Carrie Underwood, TLC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and more were apart of the star-studded head lining artists who had performed at the 2025 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show in Times Square, New York. Ryan Seacrest was the host for his 20th consecutive year, where the event was produced by Dick Clark Productions and iHeartRadio, who all brought such an amazing and beautiful event to the big apple. Rita Ora was Seacrest’s co-host of the night, where she also performed for the public. The Jonas Brothers, who were on after midnight and Megan Moroney, a rising country artist, also were in attendance performing a handful of songs, and even a cover of the Cranberries’ hit single “Dreams” from the Jonas Brothers. Watch the performances from the icons below.

Read more about the legendary filled lineup this holiday season here.

Carrie Underwood was the star of the show however, celebrating with an estimated over one million fans in attendance, the twentieth year anniversary of her victory on American Idol. Underwood was on just before the ball was about to drop, playing her classic hits such as “Church Bells” and “Before He Cheats.” The Jonas Brothers were also celebrating a twenty year milestone, as the paved there way into the music industry starting in 2004.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor delivered a vibrant performance at the 2025 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show in Times Square, energizing the audience with her hit “Murder on the Dancefloor.” Despite the rain, her dynamic stage presence and catchy tunes kept the crowd dancing into the new year.