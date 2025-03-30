The Hold Steady Announce Summer 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 30th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

The Hold Steady’s Constructive Summer 2025 tour will commence with an exciting lineup in Philadelphia, marking the band’s return to the city after nearly eight years. Set to take place from June 26 to June 28, the band’s Philadelphia weekend will feature unique activities such as a Friday Pub Quiz and a Saturday Soundcheck/Happy Hour coupled with live music, Q&A sessions, and a chance for fans to mingle in a more intimate setting.

Founded by Craig Finn, The Hold Steady is known for its energetic live performances and compelling narratives in their music. For fans and attendees, a special merchandise bundle will be available to commemorate the event. Speaking on the upcoming tour, Finn shared his enthusiasm, emphasizing the long-awaited return to Philadelphia and the special connection the band holds with its fans in the city.

As they celebrate their illustrious discography, The Hold Steady will also honor the 20th anniversary of their significant album, “Separation Sunday,” with a series of performances in their hometown of Minneapolis. This celebration will provide a nostalgic look back at their career while seamlessly bridging their legacy with new music.

Post-Philadelphia, the band will continue their tour across various cities and festivals, spreading their unique sound to fans nationwide. Noteworthy stops include performances with renowned artists Tyler Childers and Medium Build, cementing The Hold Steady’s influence and popularity within the rock genre.