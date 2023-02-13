The Hold Steady Share New Smooth Rock Single “Sixers”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 5:15 PM

Today rock band The Hold Steady have shared their single“Sixers” which is from the band’s ninth studio album The Price of Progress. The album will be arriving on the band’s own Positive Jams label by Thirty Tigers on March 31.

In the press release lead singer Craig Finn discusses the meaning behind “Sixers.”

“‘Sixers’ was written in the first days of the pandemic. It’s basically a song about knowing your neighbors. Two young professionals meet up in their building late on a Friday night and spend the weekend partying together. They try to find a love connection, but it’s not quite there. It’s hard to make friends when your job is so demanding.”

The Hold Steady recently celebrated their 20 anniversary with an intimate and sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. The band celebrated The Price of Progress with a live schedule including the 2023 edition of The Weekender.

The Hold Steady’s annual multi-night live event for fans in the United Kingdom and European Union is set for March 10-12 at London’s Electric Ballroom and March 12 at Colours Hoxton.