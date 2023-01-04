The Hold Steady Drops Cinematic Single “Sideways Skull” From Upcoming New Album “The Price of Progress”

Home News Roy Lott January 4th, 2023 - 8:41 PM

The Hold Steady has released their latest single “Sideways Skull” from their forthcoming album The Price of Progress. The lead single is the band’s most cinematic work yet, featuring harmonized vocals, guitar riffs and drums. Check out the tune below.

The Price of Progress is set to release on March 31 via the band’s label Positive Jams label and Thirty Tigers. “These are some of the most cinematic songs in the Hold Steady catalog, and the record was a joy to make,” says leading man Craig Finn wrote in a statement. “I feel like we went somewhere we haven’t before, which is a very exciting thing for a band that is two decades into our career.” The 10-track LP was recorded in a studio in Rhinebeck, New York. It follows their 2021 album Open Door Policy.

In celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary, they will be playing a handful of shows across the U.S. and London. The trek is set to kick off in Brooklyn, NY at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, with other shows in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and three back-to-back nights in Chicago. As of now, it will end with another four-night stint at the Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn from November 29- December 1. Tickets for all shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

The Price of Progress Tracklist:

01. Grand Junction

02. Sideways Skull

03. Carlos Is Crying

04. Understudies

05. Sixers

06. The Birdwatchers

07. City at Eleven

08. Perdido

09. Distortions of Faith

10. Flyover Halftime

The Hold Steady 2023 Tour Dates

01/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg *

02/02 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar ^

02/03 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat ^

02/04 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl ^

03/10 – London, England – Electric Ballroom

03/11 – London, England – Electric Ballroom

03/12 – London, England – Colours Hoxton

05/12 – New York, NY – WFUV Highline Bash

06/30 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed #!

07/01 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed #!

07/02 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

11-29-30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

12-1-2 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl

* with Two Dark Birds

^ with Friendship

# with the Mountain Goats

! with Dillinger Four