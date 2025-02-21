Perfume Genius Teams Up With Aldous Harding For New Single & Video “No Front Teeth”

Home News Catalina Martello February 21st, 2025 - 7:27 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Perfume Genius has released a new single, “No Front Teeth.” Genius excitingly included folk singer-songwriter Aldous Harding. The duo also came out with a video to accompany the single. Both artists’ are known for their indie music and fans are delighted to see them work together.

The video opens with Genius laying on ice as different people hover over him. The video is extremely creative as it adds captions describing what the people are saying over the music. Harding then comes on screen and hovers over Genius before helping him up. Harding then begins her portion of the song. The duo then transports to an apartment. Harding begins to undress to reveal lingerie underneath her clothing. The video then does almost a 360 and features the duo chaotically dancing in the kitchen. Harding seems to be trying to make waffles as Genius is laying on the ground. The video is very frantic compared to the first part which was calm. The video continues in this way.

The video showcases the artists’ fun personalities that reflect in their music too. The video shows funny dialogue between the two of them along with an interesting story-line. Genius is going on a tour around the United States with one show in the UK.

Tour Dates

*New dates in bold

03/29/25 – 6 Music Festival – Manchester, UK

05/10/25 – Just Like Heaven – Los Angeles, CA

5/12/25 – Little Saint — Healdsburg, CA

5/13/25 – The Fillmore — San Francisco, CA

5/16/25 – Kilby Court Block Party — Salt Lake City, UT

5/24/25 – C6 Fest — Sao Paulo, BR

5/30/25 – The Van Buren — Phoenix, AZ

5/31/25 – 191 Toole — Tucson, AZ

6/2/25 – Emo’s — Austin, TX

6/3/25 – The Studio at The Factory — Dallas, TX

6/5/25 – Variety Playhouse — Atlanta, GA

6/6/25 – Haw River Ballroom — Saxapahaw, NC

6/7/25 – 9:30 Club — Washington, DC

6/8/25 – Union Transfer — Philadelphia, PA

6/10/25 – Brooklyn Paramount — Brooklyn, NY

6/12/25 – Royale — Boston, MA

6/13/25 – Electric City — Buffalo, NY

6/14/25 – The Concert Hall — Toronto, ON

6/15/25 – Globe Iron — Cleveland, OH

6/17/25 – The Vic Theatre — Chicago, IL

6/18/25 – First Avenue — Minneapolis, MN

6/19/25 – The Truman — Kansas City, MO

6/21/25 – Gothic Theatre — Denver, CO

6/23/25 – Treefort Music Hall — Boise, ID

6/26/25 – The Showbox — Seattle, WA

6/27/25 – Revolution Hall — Portland, OR





