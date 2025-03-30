Cocorosie Releases New Single “Nothing But Garbage”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 30th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

CocoRosie, the innovative sister duo of Bianca and Sierra Casady, is making waves once again with the release of their new single, “Nothing But Garbage.” This track is a part of their eagerly anticipated eighth studio album, Little Death Wishes, due to be officially released tomorrow under Joyful Noise Recordings. In celebration of the album’s release, the duo will host a unique event in New York, titled “CocoRosie’s Jubilation Ball: A Tits Out Ecstatic Rave Celebration” at the Xanadu rollerskating rink.

Little Death Wishes is a continuation of the sisters’ exploration of deep and often challenging themes, framed in their unmistakable avant-garde style. The album’s singles, including “Cut Stitch Scar,” “Yesterday,” and “Least I Have You,” have set the stage for the album’s existential and introspective journey. “Girl In Town,” another remarkable track, features a collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper, adding even more depth to their already rich musical tapestry.

CocoRosie has been a transformative force in the music industry for over two decades, creating a niche that challenges and redefines conventional musical boundaries. As they describe, “Little Death Wishes is as open and tenderhearted as anything they’ve ever created.” The album is a reflection of their desire to turn life’s hardships into knowledge and sisterhood into a profound statement.

Since their debut album, La maison de mon rêve, released in 2004, CocoRosie has been a beacon for originality and artistic expression. Their ability to transform ‘trash into treasure’ and cliché into new truths has cemented their status as stalwarts of experimental music. Their work not only pushes the boundaries of music but also evokes transformative emotional experiences.

Adding to their mystique, Bianca and Sierra have engaged in numerous artistic endeavors outside of music. Bianca has ventured into visual arts, with exhibitions graced by international galleries, and has authored a poetry book, Au bord du ciel: Heaven Bound, contributing to her multi-faceted artistic persona. Sierra, on the other hand, has collaborated with prestigious orchestras and venues worldwide, further showcasing the breadth of their artistic undertakings.

As CocoRosie prepares for their extensive European tour, “Nothing But Garbage” is set to be a standout track, capturing the essence of their unique sound and message. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to an album that is not only a reflection of twenty years of sisterhood but also a daring exploration of the human condition, delivered with the authenticity and creativity that CocoRosie is renowned for.